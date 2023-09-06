The Central Unit of the Tel Aviv District Police over the last few months activated an undercover agent who brought about the incrimination of 34 suspects in dozens of drug trafficking transactions he carried out with criminals throughout the country.

The agent, a former criminal, was infiltrated into criminal gangs and managed to acquire the trust of their leaders and gather alleged evidence and findings against suspects from all over the country, including three members of a well-known crime family.

Early Wednesday morning the investigation moved to the open phase of the investigation, after the indictment of the drug dealers. In a large-scale and well-timed operation by the police detectives, detectives from the Ayalon, Yarkon, and Dan areas, together with other units, raided the houses of the suspects.

During the searches, several vehicles destined for confiscation were seized. The 34 suspects who were arrested were transferred to the Tel Aviv District Court for questioning.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said "There is no doubt that the achievements of the Israel Police in the fight against dangerous drugs today are extraordinary and include many arrests and the prevention of smuggling, with one goal - the personal security of the citizen. This operation focused on high-ranking criminals and criminals who have been involved in the drug trade for years."

Tel Aviv District Commander Superintendent Peretz Amar added: "Operating and inserting an agent is a work of art. The ability to mark targets, locate them, acquire their trust, and collect incriminating evidence, comes mainly from determination and professionalism. I am filled with pride to see the investment and dedication of the police officers for the sake of the citizens. I thank the Tel Aviv City Council for a creative operation that led to strengthening the personal security of Tel Aviv residents."

The commander of the Tel Aviv Police Station, Assi Tzur, concluded: "The alleys of Jaffa, the pastoral fishermen's harbor, and the breathtaking sunset did not obscure from our eyes what is hidden beneath the beauty of the city of Jaffa - 36 major perpetrators of crime, 3 members of a significant crime family in Jaffa, and a large number of other criminals who affect local crime and the citizen's sense of security. We, the Tel Aviv police, stand here more determined than ever, satisfied and full of excitement in our actions and results, and especially in the way we have chosen to serve the country and our magnificent organization. We will continue to stand firm for the citizens of the country Israel."