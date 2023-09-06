Israeli singer-songwriter Aviv Geffen performed in Berlin on Tuesday evening and criticized artists in Israel who do not take a position regarding the judicial reform.

"Friends of mine, many artists, are walking, singing, lending their influence and voice in this debate for the fight for the continuation of democracy," Geffen said at the concert, which took place at the Rykestrasse Synagogue in the German capital.

"I want to strengthen from here my brave artist friends who are doing holy work in my opinion, and I also want to scoff at the artists who are also my friends, who in phone conversations think exactly like the majority of the people in Israel - and yet do not take any position and prefer to earn more money and more audiences but lose Israel along the way. I hope they will align with us and be brave," he added.

Geffen further said, "Israel is undergoing very difficult months, for all the Israelis who live in Israel. There is a very big rift in the nation. People are divided and we are experiencing very difficult times. I always call to respect one another and for reconciliation through compromise."

Several weeks ago, Geffen performed at the Sultan's Pool in Jerusalem, called for unity and advised the audience to support National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz.

"The people of Israel are experiencing difficult days here," Geffen said, to the applause of the audience. "The people demand unity, the people want to be together."

In July, Geffen was detained by the police during a demonstration in Tel Aviv against the judicial reform. He was released a short time later.