Former Mossad chief Shabtai Shavit passed away on Tuesday while on a private vacation in Italy. He was 84.

Shavit was the seventh head of the Mossad and held the position from 1989 to 1996.

Mossad chief David Barnea published an obituary in which he wrote, "Shabtai Shavit, the seventh head of the Mossad, was a pillar of the world of operations, intelligence, and the strategic security of the State of Israel."

"Shavit joined the Mossad in 1964, and began his career in the organization as a collection officer of the 'Tzomet' division in Iran, held operational and commanding positions in Israel and abroad, including the head of the Caesarea branch, and deputy head of the Mossad.During his tenure as head of the Mossad, Shavit worked to expand and strengthen the secret relations between the Mossad and organizations and countries in the regional and global space, chiefly his contribution to the establishment of the peace agreement that was signed between Israel and Jordan."

He noted that "After his retirement, Shavit continued to contribute greatly to the preservation of organizational heritage and knowledge, and educated generations of Mossad heads and commanders in the organization. Shavit served as president of the Mossad's retirees association for many years and considered this an important mission."

"The Mossad family today bows its head humbly and with great sorrow over the passing of a brave, moral, dedicated and respected commander and head of the Mossad who dedicated his life to the State of Israel and strengthening its security. May his memory be a blessing," concluded Barnea.

Shavit first joined the Israeli Navy, where he later went on to serve in Sayeret Matkal. He also served as military governor of the Southern Command. During his time in the Mossad, he operated in Iran during the rule of the Shah and was responsible for the nabbing of spy Mordechai Vanunu, who told a British newspaper about his work at Israel's main atomic reactor.

After retiring from the Mossad, he spent five years as CEO of Maccabi Health Services Group. From 2001, he was chairman of the Institute for Counter-Terrorism at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya.