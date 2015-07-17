Defense Minister Yoav Gallant intervened to stop a young man from committing suicide.

On Tuesday, a man from a town in northern Israel threatened to take his own life, and a police negotiation team was called to the scene to deal with the situation.

Channel 12 News reported that the young man demanded to speak with a representative of the army or he would carry out his threat to commit suicide. One of the police officers disguised himself as a representative of the IDF, but the threatener was not convinced. He dangled himself in the air at a great height and demanded to be allowed to talk to the Defense Minister.

The police contacted Minister Gallant and even though he was in the middle of security consultations, he immediately stopped the meeting so that he could assist the police in resolving the situation.

The minister talked with the young man for several minutes and at the end of the conversation he was convinced to return to his home and not to follow through on his threats.