German tennis player Alexander Zverev complained to the referee during a match that one of the fans sitting in the stands "started using the most famous Nazi expression in the world".

The enraged Zverev told the judge that "he just said the most famous Hitler sentence in this world. It's unacceptable. It's unbelievable."

The referee of the game turned to the crowd and asked the fan to identify himself, which he did not. After a few minutes, security personnel began to arrive at the stand where the fan was sitting and were able to identify him with the help of other fans who were sitting near him. They forcibly removed him from the stadium and he was left outside.

CNN reports that after the game, Zverev said that "in the past I have already had the fans say insulting words towards me, but not to involve Hitler and Nazi expressions. The fan started singing the Nazi anthem 'Deutschland Uber alles' and it was a bit too much. I love when fans are loud, I love when fans are emotional, but I think me being German and not really proud of that history, it’s not really a great thing to do. And him sitting in one of the front rows, a lot of people heard it. If I just don’t react, I think it’s bad from my side."

A spokesman for the American Tennis Association commented: "A disparaging remark was directed towards Zverev. The fan was identified and escorted from the stadium."