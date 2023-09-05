During a policing activity in the area of the schools in the Al-Azzama region in southern Israel, an 11-year-old minor was caught driving a Mitsubishi 4x4 pickup truck.

The vehicle was impounded for 30 days and the minor's parents were summoned for questioning for the offense of allowing an unauthorized minor to drive.

As part of the enforcement actions, a motorcyclist was caught in an open area near Ramat Hovav after trying to escape from the police while riding without a helmet and without an insurance policy. The driver received a summons, and the motorcycle was impounded for 30 days and towed to a storage lot.

During an enforcement activity on Route 40, a car driver was caught and pulled off the road due to safety defects. The driver received a summons, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days and towed to a storage lot.