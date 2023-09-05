A Border Police officer was wounded in a shootout with a terrorist near the Argaman Junction in the Jordan Valley Tuesday evening.

The wounded man was treated at the scene by IDF medical forces. The shooter was neutralized by security forces.

The firefight took place about an hour and a half after the same terrorist who was neutralized fired into the air on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley. There were no casualties in this incident and the shooter fled the scene.

The police said in a statement that Border Police officers "encountered a terrorist in the Jordan Valley during searches, the terrorist opened fire at the fighters who returned fire and neutralized him. A Border Police officer was lightly injured in the exchange of fire."

The IDF stated that "following the initial report, during IDF and Israel Border Police searches that took place in the Argaman Junction following a criminal incident earlier today, Israel Border Police officers identified an assailant who fired at them."

"The soldiers engaged with the assailant and neutralized him. An Israel Border Police officer was injured as a result of the shooting and was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Security forces are searching the area for additional suspects."