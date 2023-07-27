Sergeant Maksym Molchanov, the IDF soldier who was murdered in a terrorist ramming attack adjacent to the Maccabim Checkpoint last Thursday, was laid to rest at the military section of the Kiryat Shaul Cemetery in Tel Aviv today (Tuesday).

The funeral was delayed for several days to allow for Molchanov's parents to fly to Israel from Ukraine to attend. His fellow soldiers and commanders were also in attendance.

Molchanov moved from Ukraine to the city of Herzliya. He served as a combat soldier from the 282nd Brigade. Due to his status as a Lone Soldier who does not have family in Israel, calls went out to residents to attend the funeral.

The Herzliya municipality posted a message saying: "Let us pay him our last respects together, with some of his relatives who will come to Israel."

Hundreds responded and came to the funeral even though they had never met Molchanov.