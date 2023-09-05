An administrative detainee incarcerated in Rimonim prison applied through attorney Adi Kedar from the Honenu legal aid organization to be released in order to participate in the funeral of his grandfather who passed away.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, joined the demand and called forthe detainee to participate in the funeral: "I call to be decent and allow the minimum thing - to allow a detainee to participate in his grandfather's funeral, and to be with his mother in these difficult moments."

"Getting out of detention for a few hours will not endanger the Middle East and will not harm anything. This is the minimum that is required, the Israel Defense Forces orders allow this - it is legally correct, it is morally correct and it is an obligatory humanitarian step. Allow the detainee to leave for a few hours, accompany his grandfather to his final resting place, comfort his mother and he will return to administrative detention, there is no more just thing than that."

Attorney Kedar wrote, among other things, in a request to the ISA, that the ISA's orders allow the release from detention: "We ask that the detainee be allowed to leave, for exceptional humanitarian reasons, to attend his grandfather's funeral, as well as to comfort his mother and to go on an exceptional parole."

The request was also directed to Defense Minister Yoav Galant, who signed the administrative arrest warrant against the detainee.