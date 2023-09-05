מעצר מחבלים דוברות המשטרה

Border Police in Jerusalem, acting on intelligence from the Shin Bet, arrested two terrorists who wounded Israeli soldiers and planned to carry out multiple terrorist attacks, it was cleared for publication this afternoon (Tuesday).

The arrests were carried out last month after the pair threw explosives at IDF soldiers at Rachel's Tomb, wounding two. They are also suspected of planning additional attacks against both security forces and civilians.

An explosive device and materials for the making of explosives were discovered in the suspects' possession. The detainees were turned over to the Shin Bet for questioning, along with the seized items.