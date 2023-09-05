Two Israeli Arabs who live in the Tulkarem area were arrested in early August on suspicion of involvement in smuggling explosive devices and weapons over the Jordanian border into Israel, reports said.

An additional individual suspected of involvement, also from the Tulkarem area, was also arrested.

The suspects have been named as Samer Frid A'anam Kanuah, and Osama Nisim A'azi Kharouf, who were identified as they attempted to smuggle weapons over the Jordanian border. The two were found to possess four explosive devices and four pistols.

The Northern District Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday filed an indictment against the suspects.

During their interrogation by the Shin Bet and police, it was revealed that the two were enlisted for the smuggling by Islamic Jihad terrorists from Jenin.

In addition, the interrogation revealed that the pair had been involved in transferring weapons and funds to terror activists in Nur al-Shams, with the knowledge that the items were intended for terror activities.

During their interrogation, they also spoke about plans for additional terror activities, which had been revealed to them by the activists in Nur al-Shams.