Following engineering guidance and ISA intelligence, IDF and Israel Border Police Forces targeted a building that contained several ready-to-use explosive devices and served as a headquarters for wanted suspects in the Nur Shams Camp.

During the counterterrorism activity, suspects hurled explosives and burning tires at the forces and an exchange of fire with a number of suspects took place. Hits were identified. In addition, an IDF combat engineering vehicle operating in the Nur Shams Camp in order to expose explosive devices identified an explosive that detonated. No IDF injuries were reported.

The forces apprehended seven wanted suspects in the cities of Ramallah and Hebron, and the towns of Azzun, Al-Ram and az-Za'ayyem.

Two wanted suspects were apprehended in Al-Arroub. During the counterterrorism activity, suspects hurled Molotov cocktails and rocks at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means and fired shots into the air.

In the town of Kafr 'Aqab, the forces apprehended three wanted suspects, and located and confiscated an M-16 rifle and additional military equipment. During the activity, the suspects hurled Molotov cocktails at the forces. Damage was caused to an IDF vehicle.

In the town of 'Anata, three additional wanted suspects were apprehended, and a handgun and ammunition were located and confiscated. In Al Am'ari, the forces apprehended three wanted suspects, and located and confiscated a handgun, weapons parts, bullets, and a magazine. During the activity, a violent riot was instigated in which suspects hurled Molotov cocktails and rocks at the forces, who responded with live fire. A hit was identified. During counterterrorism activity in Jalazone, an additional suspect was apprehended and a violent riot was instigated. The forces responded by firing shots into the air.

In addition, during counterterrorism activity in the town of Al-Khader on Monday, the forces apprehended two wanted suspects and located and confiscated two weapons.

The suspects and weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing. No IDF injuries were reported.