Advanced Staff Sergeant Major Ayin, the police officer who was stabbed by a terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday evening before neutralizing her, recalled the moments when he was facing a terrorist.

"While working my shift in the Old City, a woman rushed toward me and started stabbing me hard in the waist area. I immediately realized that she was a terrorist," he said.

He explained, "I didn't shoot because there were bystanders there at the time. I pushed her away with my hands and feet and used force to neutralize her. The knife fell from her hand, and when she was tied to the floor and the threat had passed, I and a Border Police team that was nearby took control of her and arrested her."

"I realized that the vest protected me and prevented the knife from penetrating my body. I, along with the other police officers who work here, will continue to act against terrorists and maintain security," he added.

The Jerusalem District Commander, Doron Turgeman, praised Ayin for his quick and determined response and said in his assessment of the situation at the scene, "Reality requires us to be on high operational alertness at all times and deliver a quick response. In this case, neutralizing a terrorist who attacked and tried to murder a policeman by stabbing him."

"The policeman's reaction was immediate, sharp and determined, and so was that of the force that was with him. The policeman regained his composure quickly and acted using force to neutralize the terrorist and the danger posed by her. The protective vest on his body prevented him from being hit - which also proves the importance of the protective equipment on the policemen," added Turgeman.

"In addition to continuing activities to counter terrorism, we must continue to respond in a quick, professional and sharp manner to the threat of the 'lone wolf threat', which in recent months often meets us in the form of young boys, and in this case - a terrorist in her 40s. She must be brought to justice and the proactive operational activity to thwart terrorism and to locate threats of any kind in the area must continue."