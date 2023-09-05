Associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified in a conversation with Israel National News on Monday night that there are no agreements regarding the judicial reform, as was reported on Channel 12 News earlier in the evening.

"Unfortunately, there are no agreements and no conclusions. The President has continued his efforts until now without success," they said, noting that "the main talks continue, and the President has good will, but it is not enough."

The Prime Minister’s associates criticized, "On the other hand, the judicial system behaves as if the issue does not concern it, stands on the sidelines and does not contribute anything in the attempts to find the consent of the majority of the people."

The comments followed a report that, in recent days, officials at the President's Residence have been conducting intensive negotiations on a compromise document which, they claim, has been approved by the Prime Minister's staff and includes the freezing of the legislation of the judicial reform for the next year and a half.

According to the report by Amit Segal, the compromise proposal includes the softening of the re-legislation of the law reducing the use of the reasonableness clause, the Judicial Selection Committee will not change and the majority required for each appointment will be 7 out of 9, and the legislation of the reform will be frozen for a year and a half and will be anchored in a Basic Law.

Sources in the President's Residence responded to the report and said that "in recent weeks, the President has been making a special effort to prevent a constitutional crisis and bring about a solution that will preserve democracy and the unity of the people in Israel."

"As part of the efforts, the President is holding talks with the heads of the coalition and the opposition with the goal of bringing about a dialogue that will lead to broad agreements. It should be noted that agreements have not yet been reached and the President will continue his efforts," they added.