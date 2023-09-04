The knife used by the female terrorist

A female terrorist on Monday night attempted to stab a police officer near the Lions Gate of Jerusalem's Old City.

Early reports said that the terrorist was neutralized, and no one was injured.

Later, it became clear that the police officer was not injured due to the protective vest he was wearing. Initial investigations show that the 44-year-old female terrorist, a resident of the Jenin area, arrived at the scene with her face covered by a hijab. She then pulled out a knife and attempted to stab a police officer on his body.

The police officer was not injured by the stab, thanks to the protective vest which he was wearing, and he tossed the terrorist to the ground and forcefully neutralized her.

The terrorist has been arrested. No injuries were reported.