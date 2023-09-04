Energy and Infrastructure Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) on Monday evening criticized a group of protesters planning to demonstrate outside his home during the early morning hours.

The protest is titled, "Wake up Herod."

Signs announcing the protest call on the public to come demonstrate, and note that the demonstration will be held between the hours of 6:45a.m. and 7:30a.m.

"Join the bicycle horn shifts," the signs call.

Katz responded: "Dear friends. I get up at five in order to work for the benefit of Israel's citizens. You will need to come at 4:30 in order to wake me up. "

"You're invited to join me on my morning walk, Xavi doesn't bite," he added.