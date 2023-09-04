European Parliament MP Cristian-Vasile Terheș visited Samaria this week as the guest of Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan.

Terhes met Dagan for the first time at a conference led by the Foreign Relations Unit of the Samaria Regional Council in the European Parliament, where the daughters of Esther Horgan, who was brutally murdered in a terrorist attack near her home about two and a half years ago, were among those who spoke.

Terhes was deeply moved by the words of Horgan's daughters and made it his mission to combat the murderous incitement against Jews in Palestinian Authority schools. To that end, he has called for a halt to the transfer of funds from the European Union to the Palestinian Authority as long as they teach antisemitic books that call for the murder of Jews in their schools.

This week, as part of his intention to study the issue in depth, Terhes arrived in Israel for the first time. Together with Dagan, he will advance the fight against EU funding for the Palestinian Authority as long as its schools teach antisemitic content that calls for the harming of Jews.

During his visit, Terhes toured a factory in the Barkan Industrial Zone where Jewish and Arab employees work side-by-side, visited several wineries in Judea and Samaria, and met with several senior Israeli officials, including Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, MK Ariel Kallner, and MK Tzvi Sukkot.

Dagan said: "MP Terhes is a true friend of Israel and the settlements and an active partner in the fight against the incitement and antisemitism of the murderous Palestinian Authority. I am sure that the taxpayers in Europe are not aware that their money goes to the Palestinian Authority which teaches in schools that it is a commandment to kill Jews. This must be fought with all our might. We will continue to fight the just battle of the State of Israel and the Jewish people in the European Parliament and in the whole world."

Terhas said: "This is my first visit to Israel, especially to the Samaria region, and I am very happy that I had the opportunity to better understand the current conflicts. One thing that worries me and many of my colleagues in the European Parliament is the Palestinian Authority's use of EU funds to print books that incite hatred towards the Jews. It only feeds and promotes the anti-Jewish sentiment, which in some cases causes terrorist attacks. It is clear that this must stop, and my colleagues and I are committed to working together to ensure that EU funds are not used to instill hatred of Jews in future generations."