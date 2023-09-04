It was a Tuesday night as she sat eating dinner with her husband when Yocheved Kagan began to worry.

Her husband was always exhausted after his long workdays…But something was different this time.

Something didn’t feel right.

More bizarre symptoms started to crop up as the days passed: Unexplained limping. Gnawing pain in his bones. Yanky eventually decided to do the right thing and go for a test in the hospital…But when he received his results, two words stared back at him. Words that would change his life, and the life of his family’s, forever.

Bone cancer.

Over three years went by, a blur of weekly hospitalizations, surgeries, and radiation. Despite minimal progress, the Kagans always remained hopeful that things would improve one day. But a few days ago, after feeling particularly weaker than usual, Yanky’s doctors gave him information that turned his small family’s world upside down yet again–

They don’t know how much time he has left anymore. Click here to help>>>

“The doctors have found an oncologist in Cleveland who has saved many people specifically with osteosarcoma…But our bank account has become frighteningly empty,” released Yocheved in a statement just this morning.

“My four children love their father so much….. He’s only 31, and our kids are so, so young. Too young to lose someone so important to them. I can’t stress this enough- Cleveland is Yanky’s last hope.”

Funds are being urgently raised save the life of the beloved young husband and father of four. His family is terrified that they will lose him, and right now, every precious second matters.

*Photo has been used for illustrative purposes only. Names have been changed to protect privacy.