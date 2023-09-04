Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) on Monday morning criticized the Supreme Court justices for their actions since the reasonableness standard was changed.

Speaking to the "Ha'olam Haboker" program, Eliyahu queried, "The moment the law tells the Supreme Court, 'You may not do this,' and it invalidates the law, is the court subject to the law, or can it do what it pleases?"

"What happens the moment a judge violates the law? He should sit in jail. Where's the question?"

The reasonableness standard law, which was passed on July 24, is an amendment to Israel's quasi-constitutional Basic Laws which reduces the Supreme Court's ability to strike down government actions based on the subjective view that such actions are "unreasonable" rather than established legal or constitutional standards.

As an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, the standard holds the status of being part of Israel's de-facto constitution. Thus far, the Supreme Court has never attempted to invalidate a Basic Law; however, all 15 Supreme Court justices are expected to be present at the September hearing, and it is not inconceivable that they will attempt to invalidate the newly-legislated amendment.