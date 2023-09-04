הריסת "מחנה" הילדים בתפוח באדיבות המצלם

A few dozen police officers and IDF Civil Administration inspectors on Monday descended on the village Tapuah in Samaria and began dismantling a children's "camp" built by several children on the outskirts of the village.

A resident shared her feelings. "I'm shocked. In these turbulent times when terror is rampant in the country and the Arab takeover is breaking new records, what the defense establishment found to be the right thing is to send dozens of soldiers to destroy a camp belonging to children between the ages of five to 13. We lost our way completely."

הריסת המצפה לזכר רנה שנרב הי"ד סמוך ליצהר אלחנן גרונר, הקול היהודי

Earlier in the day, large numbers of police and Civil Administration personnel surrounded the town of Yitzhar and demolished a tourist observation point erected in memory of Rina Shnerb, who was murdered in an August 2019 terror attack.

MK Tally Gotlib (Likud) blamed Minister Bezalel Smotrich for the destruction. "Minister Smotrich, tell me that I'm wrong. Are you not the chairman of Religious Zionism? Tell me that there's no way that on your watch, the Civil Administration destroys a tourist observation point in memory of Rina Shnerb in Yitzhar. It's one thing if it were me, but what excuse are you going to tell your voters who send me messages about this action? It's your resposibilty. Stop this disgrace."

MK Limor Son-Har-Melech, on the other hand, blamed the demolition on Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. "From when the coalition was formed, I submitted requests to Minister Gallant for an emergency discussion on the PA's destruction on Mount Ebal. Despite his commitment to such a discussion, Minister Gallant postponed it every time for unacceptable reasons, and now we see the results, with the construction of apartment buildings around Joshua's alter with the intention to erase the Jewish story from the site.

In contrast, when it's a Jwsih site in memory of a Jewish girl who was murdered in a shocking terror attack, he rushes to destroy it. Shame on you, Yoav Gallant."