Shas chief Aryeh Deri on Monday morning expressed official support for Binyamin Region Council head Israel Ganz's candidacy as he runs for another term.

At the dedication of the expansion of a school in Tel Zion, Deri said, "Israel is now facing a test regarding the continuation of the path, and we have all come here - all of our ministers and MKs - to tell Israel: 'Our partnership together with you will continue.'"

Minister Michael Malkieli, also of Shas, who handled negotiations between the sides, was also present at the event.

Municipal elections are expected to be held on October 31, in municipalities and local and regional councils across Israel.

Most of the strength of Shas in the Binyamin Region is in Tel Zion and Ganei Modi'n, such that Deri's support is expected to bring Ganz thousands of votes.