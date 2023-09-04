הריסת המצפה לזכר רנה שנרב הי"ד סמוך ליצהר אלחנן גרונר, הקול היהודי

This morning (Monday), the Civil Administration demolished a tourist observation point erected in memory of Rina Shnerb. Rina's mother, Shira, spoke to 103 FM Radio about how the demolition affected her and her family.

"Ever since Rina was murdered, our family's goal has been to add a little good in the Land of Israel in the face of all the wild evil we have experienced. Dozens of mourners have risen up throughout the country whose only goal is to strengthen our connection to the land," the bereaved mother said.

She added: "When you destroy a place like this - you strengthen terrorism."

According to her, the correct response to the murder of Jews is settlement, not surrender. "It has nothing to do with politics. When a murder happens, any murder, there should be a strong deterrent that will make the person who committed the murder not want to do it again."

Rina Shnerb, 17, was murdered in an August 2019 terror attack when an explosive device was detonated as she hiked with her father and brother near the Ein Bubin Spring next to the town of Dolev. Rina's father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, and her brother Dvir, were seriously wounded in the explosion.