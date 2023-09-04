A rioter who participated in the Eritrean riots on Saturday in south Tel Aviv has been spotted on a local security camera holding a weapon in one hand and a stick in the other, Kan News reported.

According to testimonies, the rioters arrived at the building, and destroyed an Eritrean-owned store located there. They then climbed to the top floor of the building, where an event hall belonging to the community is located, and threatened those present.

The police are struggling to understand the discrepancy between the hospitals' account of 15 individuals with gunshot wounds, and the limited gunfire utilized by the police forces.

The central concern is that among the rioting infiltrators, there were those who held weapons and even opened fire at each other.