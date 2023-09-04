During the ministerial meeting convened on Sunday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which dealt with the issue of infiltrators following the riots in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Yariv Levin suggested imposing restrictions on the infiltrators.

According to a report on Channel 12 News, Minister Ben Gvir said, "Let's move them to northern Tel Aviv, is it possible to pass legislation that limits their place of residence?"

Minister Levin replied, "Let's pass such a law. If this took place near the homes of specific people - they wouldn't let it happen... and what about deportation? Let's challenge the decision of the Supreme Court, they are detached from what is happening, live in their own places and they couldn’t care less."

State Prosecutor Amit Eisman replied to the ministers, "Even if it were possible to deport them, there is no one to take them in - and certainly if there are criminal proceedings against them, no one will want them."

One decision that was approved at Sunday meeting was that of Negev Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, who decided to transfer 20 million shekels to the unit in the Ministry of the Interior which is responsible for the voluntary transfer of infiltrators to a third country.

This is a significant budget increase, from the 3 million shekels budgeted by the Ministry of Finance, to 23 million shekels.