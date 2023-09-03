Students in several high schools across Israel chose to start the school year with acts of vandalism.

Kan News, which reported the incidents, explained that the incidents are part of a tradition that began to develop in recent years, in which 12th graders come to their first day of school, usually after a party, act up, and even throw water balloons and eggs at the younger students.

For instance, at a high school in Holon in central Israel, students filmed themselves spraying a fire extinguisher at one of the teachers and uploaded it to the web. In a different instance, in a community in the Megiddo Regional Council in the north, some 40 students were found drunk after they spent the night on school grounds.

In a third incident, at a school in Afula, the students vandalized two classrooms. One of them was completely ruined, while in the other, the students drew graffiti.

An additional case of vandalism took place at a school in Kiryat Bialik, near Haifa, where students lit flairs at the entrance to the school.