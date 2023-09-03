The coalition is examining the possibility of promoting a law that would reduce the powers of the president of the Supreme Court, under which the authority of the panel of judges in hearings would be determined by a computer and not by the president, according to Channel 12 News.

The decision on the composition of the hearings in the Supreme Court has been determined over the years by the President of the Supreme Court and is one of the most significant powers allotted to that position.

The bill was introduced a few months ago by the Chairman of the Constitution Committee, Member of Knesset Simcha Rothman, which may result in the loss of a significant advantage for the liberal wing of the court, which is overrepresented among veteran Supreme Court justices.

Last week, Supreme Court Judge Yosef Elron announced his candidacy for the position of Supreme Court President after the retirement of President Esther Hayut.

This is an unprecedented step since the existing practice is to appoint according to the seniority system so that the most senior judge is appointed president - a position that Elron does not yet hold.