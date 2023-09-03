Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was welcomed by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Christodoulides reviewed an Honor Guard, with their countries' national anthems playing in the background. The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the foot of the statue of Cyprus's first president, Archbishop Makarios III.

The two leaders met privately in the Presidential Palace in Nicosia and afterward held an expanded meeting with the participation of their staff.

Among those attending the expanded meeting for the Israeli side were the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, the Director of the National Security Council, the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, the Director of the National Economic Council, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser, the Head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate, the Prime Minister's Spokesperson and the Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus. Among those attending for the Cypriot side were the Foreign Minister, the Energy, Trade and Industry Minister, the National Security Adviser, and the Cypriot Ambassador to Israel.