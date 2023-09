Two Israeli women who were staying in the Kenyan coastal town of Watamu were attacked on Saturday by a group of people who attempted to rob them. The two were wounded after they were attacked by a machete, and one even lost a finger, Kan News reported.

Following the incident, the two Israelis were brought to a local hospital and contacted the Israeli consul in the country.

The Israeli consulate helped the families receive an expedited Kenyan visa so they could stand beside their family members.