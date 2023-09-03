הילדים מחוץ לרכב דוברות המשטרה

The police began an investigation of a video on Friday showing a car driving in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem with five children sitting on the trunk lid tied on with a strap.

In a quick investigative activity, the owner of the vehicle, a resident of the Ramot neighborhood in his 30s, was located, and he appeared today for questioning at the Jerusalem traffic unit and was questioned about the case. In his investigation, he denied that he was driving the vehicle but stated that it was his nephews who were sitting outside the vehicle during the trip.

At the end of his investigation and despite his arguments, due to the seriousness of the act and his responsibility for what happened to his vehicle, traffic law proceedings were initiated against him for reckless driving under the owner's responsibility.

The head of the investigative team at the Jerusalem District Magistrate's Office, Eli Matlov, stated: "This is a serious and dangerous act that indicates irresponsibility on the part of the driver and the owners of the vehicle. As soon as we were informed of what happened, an investigation was opened against the owner of the vehicle. This is a serious incident of its kind in which the lives of the young "passengers" are at real risk. We will continue to act against drivers who endanger the public road users by their driving."