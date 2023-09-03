Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met this morning (Sunday) in the Prime Minister's Office with a delegation of Democratic Congressmen who are in Israel on an AIPAC-sponsored visit. The delegation is led by Georgia Congresswoman Lucy McBath.

Netanyahu told the Congressmen at the beginning of the meeting: "I can say that I am delighted to meet you and I really mean that. Many of you have been here before and some of you, perhaps, are coming for the first time. It's an opportunity to cement our relationship, which is always been based on a bipartisan relationship between Israel and both sides of the House and both sides of the Senate. It's very important for us, And I view this meeting as an important building block in this relationship. I'd like to have the opportunity to hear you. Perhaps you will have the opportunity to hear me. But I think the support that we have received from you for the State of Israel, is vitally important. So I want to thank you and I mean that from the heart and mind."

The meeting was also attended by the Strategic Affairs Minister, the head of the National Security Council, and the head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate.