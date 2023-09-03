As a child of a parent who, all their lives, wanted to move to Israel, but for various reasons, could not – what greater kindness could there be than honoring that desire and bringing them for burial in the Holy Land?

Rabbi Moshe Shimon, CEO of the Jerusalem Burial Society, dispels prevailing misconceptions regarding the cost of burial in Israel, particularly in the holy city of Jerusalem. "While at one time only the very affluent Diaspora Jews could even consider kevurah (burial) in Eretz Yisrael, today we offer a wide range of options and price scales on the centrally located Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Yerushalayim,” he explains.

One of the most innovative – and affordable - options is the recently completed Minharot Olam, or Hallowed Halls of Eternal Life. This state-of-the-art project assures a dignified burial in full accordance with the strictest standards of Jewish law, with the endorsement of leading rabbis.

During a tour of the Minharot Olam underground cemetery, Harav Shlomo Amar, the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem and former Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel and Harav Osher Weiss, world-renowned Torah authority and posek, both expressed their enthusiasm for the facility and the strict adherence to halachah, evident in every detail.

A true wonder of modern engineering, the complex ensures convenient accessibility via elevators and golf carts. The constant vigilance of closed-circuit cameras, 24-hour security, and an intercom system, coupled with WiFi and cell phone connectivity, provide peace of mind. Moreover, innovative thermostat technology maintains a consistent year-round temperature, ensuring that memorial services can take place regardless of the weather.

"As advanced as they are, the Minharot Olam actually symbolize the revival of an ancient tradition," Shimon notes. "The very first kevurah mentioned in the Torah was also in a cave — Me’arat HaMachpelah! Our approach isn't all that different."

Established 80 years ago by a dedicated group of rabbis and public figures, the Jerusalem Burial Society takes the family’s wishes into consideration while remaining within the parameters of halacha. "We are there for families and communities, 24/6, and endeavor to cater to the individual needs of mourners with the utmost sensitivity," Rabbi Shimon assures.

