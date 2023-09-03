Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Sunday) convened a special team of ministers to examine how infiltrators who break the law should be dealt with, following the violence and attacks on police officers that took place yesterday (Saturday) in Tel Aviv.

At the request of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and with the assent of the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor's Office, most of the detainees from the riots that occurred yesterday in southern Tel Aviv will continue to be held in administrative detention, even with a relatively low level of evidence.

Ben-Gvir requested that the police that any additional rioters who are arrested also be held in administrative detention. The ministers agreed to promote a Basic Law: Immigration to deal with the issue of illegal infiltration, and to examine the possibility of revoking the work permits of people who are staying in Israel illegally.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the beginning of the discussion: "The massive illegal infiltration into Israel from Africa posed a real threat to Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state. We stopped this threat by building the fence; building the fence involved overcoming opposition from the security establishment and our political opponents. When we stopped it, we stopped the infiltration completely, and I am proud that the governments under my leadership did this."

According to him, "There remains the problem of those who had already entered before the completion of the fence, these are tens of thousands of illegal infiltrators who entered Israel. We removed twelve thousand of them voluntarily, through various incentives and various measures. We wanted more, we proposed a series of measures, including the recent deposit law, and unfortunately, all were rejected by the Supreme Court."