National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir intends to demand from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this morning (Sunday) that any new legislation on the issue of illegal infiltrators include an Override Clause in case the Supreme Court strikes the laws down, journalist Dafna Liel reported on Channel 12 News.

According to the report, if the request is accepted, laws dealing with infiltrators will remain in force even if the courts find them to be in contradiction with the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty.

Ben-Gvir's request comes as Netanyahu is scheduled to meet this morning (Sunday) with a special team of ministers established to examine what measures can be taken against the illegal infiltrators who rioted in Tel Aviv yesterday (Saturday).

The Prime Minister's Office said that one of the measures that will be considered at the meeting is the deportation of anyone identified as one of the rioters from Israel in an expedited procedure.

Itamar Ben-Gvir has discussed with senior officials of the Population and Immigration Authority the possibility of deporting the rioters and also involved Interior Immigration Moshe Arbel with a request that he act on the issue immediately.

More than 170 people were injured in clashes between different groups of Eritrean infiltrators in Tel Aviv on Shabbat, including 30 policemen. The clashes were between a group who oppose the Eritrean government and government supporters.

The Supreme Court has struck down laws intended to deal with the issue of illegal infiltration in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2020.