תיעוד: מחבל משליך מטען חבלה לעבר קבר רחל דוברות המשטרה

Last night (Saturday), Border Police officers arrested an Arab terrorist who threw a pipe bomb at Rachel's Tomb a week ago and damaged the structure of the holy site.

The terrorist, a resident of the Aida refugee camp, was caught on security footage approaching the tomb and throwing the explosive device. After an investigation, he was arrested by Border Police from the Jerusalem area.

During a search of his home, a stun grenade stolen from the IDF and ammunition were found. The investigation by the Jerusalem Police is continuing.

Rachel's Tomb is believed to be the burial site of the Biblical matriarch Rachel, wife of Jacob and mother of Joseph and Benjamin.