MK Dan Illouz sent a letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in which he calls for the prevention of the inclusion of ancient Jericho as a site in the "State of Palestine." In his letter, MK Illouz states that this is unwarranted interference by the organization in a complex conflict, and previous decisions related to Hebron and the Temple Mount have already damaged relations between UNESCO and the State of Israel.

MK Illouz, a member of the Land of Israel caucus, adds that 'Jericho is first and foremost a city of significant biblical importance. The Palestinian Authority's request does mention this historical significance but disputes it from a flawed archaeological standpoint. This is not only an insult to Jews but also to Christians worldwide who revere the site for its biblical history'.

The vote will take place during the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Saudi Arabia, starting September 10.

MK Illouz said: 'UNESCO must recognize the ancient history of the Land of Israel and preserve its history without distorting it for political purposes. Actions like these undermine the organization's credibility and more importantly harm the State of Israel. The Palestinian Authority systematically works to erase all connections between the Jewish people and the Land of Israel. This is evident on the Temple Mount, where valuable archaeological findings have been destroyed, and it is also happening in Judea and Samaria, where there is constant vandalism and deliberate destruction of biblical evidence. It is our duty to stop this and insist on our right to our land against enemies from within and outside.'