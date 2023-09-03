Libya’s chief prosecutor said on Saturday he would establish a fact-finding mission to investigate a meeting last month between the country’s foreign minister and her Israeli counterpart, The Associated Press reported.

In a terse statement, General Prosecutor Al-Sediq al-Sour said the fact-finding mission would probe violations of Libya’s rules of boycotting Israel and “investigate the extent of damage to Libya’s interests” because of the meeting.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen revealed last week that he met with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush in Rome a week earlier.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah later suspended Mangoush and referred her to investigation following her meeting with Minister Cohen.

It was later reported that Mangoush left the country and boarded a private plane to Turkey.

The meeting caused an uproar in Libya, with protests erupting against the meeting.

On Thursday, Al-Dbeibah stressed that Libya opposes any normalization with Israel.

Libya has slid into chaos after the toppling of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. For years, the country has split between the Western-backed government in Tripoli and a rival administration in the country’s east. Each side has been backed by armed groups and foreign governments.