Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai commented on the situation assessment meeting held this evening regarding the involvement of the Police Investigations Department, which began an investigation into the events today in south Tel Aviv.

The Commissioner stated that he gives full backing to all the police officers who participated in the various incidents in South Tel Aviv. He emphasized that the Israel Police has provided lawyers to all the police officers who are expected to be questioned by the Police Investigations Department.

Shabtai reiterated that from all the investigations he has conducted today, he has found that the police acted professionally and restored order to the streets of Tel Aviv, while acting with determination and risking their own lives.

The investigations are being held due to the fact that police officers used live fire when handling the rioters. According to the police, the forces used live fire after they felt themselves to be in "actual danger of their lives."

According to Channel 12, the police plan to request that the Foreign and Interior ministries act to expel from Israel the rioters who assaulted and injured 49 police officers, some of whom are still being treated in hospitals.