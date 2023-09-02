Government ministers commented on the riot that erupted Saturday with Israeli police in south Tel Aviv, between those who oppose the regime in Eritrea and pro-regime activists.

Yisrael Katz, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and member of the Diplomatic-Security cabinet, MK responded to the infiltrating riots in Tel Aviv, saying that any Eritrean who behaved violently will be immediately deported from Israel.

“The government will not put up with the riots and attacks on the policemen that we saw today. I congratulate the Prime Minister for establishing the team that will work to deport the rioters. The government's policy must be clear: any Eritrean who is found to have participated in the illegal demonstrations on the Sabbath and resorted to violence against policemen, civilians, or businesses – will be immediately deported from Israel."

Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Itshak Waserlauf, responded to the infiltrating riots in south Tel Aviv, saying that, "Today's events in Tel Aviv prove what the residents of South Tel Aviv have been crying out for years – everything must be done to get the infiltrators out of Israel. But first, I send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured policemen."

"The ministry I head is responsible for dealing with the residents in the infiltrated neighborhoods. We have been working for the last few months on a government decision that will increase the deportation of infiltrators and restore living conditions in the neighborhoods.

"The government's decision has allocated significant resources to expediate the deportation of infiltrators, and provide assistance to the residents of the neighborhoods and senior citizens. I call on the Israeli government to strike while the iron is hot and pass the decision this week."

In response to the riots, Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu claimed that, "The Supreme Court of Justice cannot hide in the ivory tower."

He continued, saying, "Let the government rule. Let the court rule. The High Court of Justice, which overturned a government decision to deport infiltrators, cannot hide in the ivory tower and say it's a governance problem."

Minister of Finance and Chairman of Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich, commented on the violent riots of the infiltrators in Tel Aviv during Shabbat. "The Saturday riots are only the promo for what awaits us if we do not deport the infiltrators back to their countries of origin. There is only one entity responsible for this situation: the Supreme Court. For years we have been warning of this. For years the Supreme Court has prevented any action that would allow the infiltrators to be returned to their homes."

"That is precisely why we are leading the reforms in the legal system that will allow elected officials to make decisions and enforce them for the citizens of Israel, their safety and security."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Saturday evening that a team of ministers will examine the possibility of deporting "infiltrators who participated in the riots in Tel Aviv."

In a statement published by the Prime Minister's Office, it was stated that, "Following the serious riots, the Prime Minister decided to convene a special team of ministers to examine taking measures against the illegal infiltrators who participated in the violent riots, including deportation." The ministerial team will meet Sunday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.