Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Haim Goren, who holds the city's security portfolio, spoke on Saturday about the rioting which took place in his city, injuring over 100.

"I will not rest until all of the rioters are expelled from the city of Tel Aviv!" he promised. "It is unthinkable that a foreigner who is not part of the Jewish country will harm the security of the city's residents and security personnel in such a way."

"I demand massive reinforcements of police and security forces in south Tel Aviv, and wish recovery and a full healing to all of the injured police officers."

Goren's comments echo those of Energy and Infrastructure Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud), who on Saturday night called for the expulsion of any Eritrean who participated in the riots.

"The government will not put up with the riots and attacks on the policemen that we saw today," Katz said. "I congratulate the Prime Minister for establishing the team that will work to deport the rioters. The government's policy must be clear: any Eritrean who is found to have participated in the illegal demonstrations on the Sabbath and resorted to violence against policemen, civilians, or businesses – will be immediately deported from Israel."