Following the severe disturbances in Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to convene a special ministerial team to examine measures to be taken against illegal infiltrators who took part in the disturbances, including steps toward deportation.

The ministerial team will convene Sunday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Over 100 people were injured Saturday as illegal Eritrean infiltrators rioted in Tel Aviv, sowing damage and destruction throughout the area.

The rioters claim to be asylum seekers. In the clashes, those oppose the regime in Eritrea clashed with pro-regime activists, and both groups clashed with Israeli police in south Tel Aviv.

The injuries from the Saturday rioting span various levels of severity: 8 individuals are in a serious condition, 13 have sustained moderate injuries, 93 have incurred mild injuries.