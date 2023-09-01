A violent disturbance, with the participation of more than a hundred Palestinian Arab rioters, erupted on Friday along the area of the border fence in the Gaza Strip.

The rioters threw explosive devices at the fence and several attempts to cross the fence were detected and thwarted by IDF soldiers operating in the area.

The Israeli troops responded with sniper fire and riot dispersal methods. The Palestinian Authority’s health bureau reported that nine Palestinian Arabs were injured in the clashes.

Meanwhile, Israel’s defense establishment is preparing for an escalation in terrorist attacks across all sectors ahead of the upcoming holidays, Kan 11 News reported on Friday.

The concerns over an escalation follow the recent attacks in Judea and Samaria and the calls from Lebanon and Gaza to carry out additional attacks in the territories of Israel as well.

The IDF will increase its activity in Judea and Samaria due to the concern, the report said. Senior defense officials said that there are currently 21 battalions operating in Judea and Samaria, twice as many as there were before the current wave of terrorism.

On Thursday, Sergeant Maksym Molchanov was murdered in a ramming attack near the Maccabim Checkpoint.

The attack was one of four attacks across the country in the last two days. 11 other people were injured in those attacks.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday evening held an assessment of the situation with the IDF Chief of Staff, the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the senior officers in the IDF.

"The State of Israel is under terrorist attack against civilians, mainly on the roads, and against the IDF soldiers who are guarding them on the roads and in the towns," Gallant said.

He added, "Unfortunately, the prices are very heavy, both today and in the last few weeks. We will reach every terrorist and settle the score with him – anyone who goes out to harm Israel, everyone who sends him, will end their life in the cemetery or in prison on a short schedule as we have done until today. We know to protect our citizens and win this campaign as well."

