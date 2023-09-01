In this week's exploration, we delve into the perplexing concluding verses of the Parsha, where Moshe delivers a rather enigmatic statement. Initially, we notice a distinctive aspect - Moshe's summoning of the people, a departure from Hashem's usual summoning of Moshe. This raises the question: Why this change, and why highlight it?

Furthermore, as we study the text, Moshe discusses the miracles witnessed by Am Yisrael yet asserts that Hashem did not grant them the heart to comprehend and the eyes to perceive.

This contradiction sparks our inquiry: Did they truly witness or not?

Adding complexity, Moshe states that the desert miracles were intended to make Am Yisrael acknowledge Hashem as their God. Yet, this appears contradictory given the prior assertion of lacking understanding...!

What is the underlying message Moshe conveys, and how do these verses relate to the previous sobering Tochacha?

Join us in unpacking the layers of these verses, seeking a deeper understanding of their significance within the context of the Parsha. Through a careful examination of the Hebrew text and consideration of the narrative's broader themes, we unveil the insights that illuminate the puzzling aspects of Moshe's discourse!