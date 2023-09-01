Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, former Chief Rabbi of Ramat Gan, spoke at the city’s Kashrut Supervisors' Conference held last night (Thursday) ahead of the High Holidays about the sanctity of Shabbat and read a letter addressed to Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen about the intention to run the light rail in the city on Saturdays.

"There is no need for this. Businesses are closed. There are no studies, no work, there is no economic justification for this. The demand to run public transportation on Shabbat is intentional incitement," stated Rabbi Ariel in a video obtained by Israel National News.

According to Rabbi Ariel, "The residents of Ramat Gan who keep Shabbat are interested in a quiet atmosphere. Resources belonging to all city residents are being used to violate the Shabbat."

Rabbi Aharon Katz, acting deputy Rabbi of Ramat Gan, Rabbi Chen Sida, a Rabbi in the kashrut department, chairman of the religious council, Gedalyahu Ben Shimon, and Rabbi Menachem Menashe, also attended the conference.