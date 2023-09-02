* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin ([email protected])

*Yedidya Meir* has written about the special quality of the start of the school year as follows: "What will you answer if they ask you to name the climactic moments of the months of Elul and Tishrei?"

"There are some who will choose 'Kol Nidrei,' others will mention the Ne'ilah prayer, and still others will speak of the blowing of the shofar on Rosh Hashannah. Yet the climactic moments of this time of year may actually be the 1st of Elul when the Talmud Torah and yeshivot opened their doors and today, the 1st of September, when the school year begins for the rest of the country’s schools.

"These first days of the school year evoke prayers from the depth of our hearts. Two and half million students return to their studies as millions more parents offer prayers on their behalf. It's true that we are not holding a machzor (holiday prayer book) in our hands, the holy ark that contains the Torah scrolls is not open, and we are not fasting, but if only we would merit on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur to pray with the same simplicity and purity as we are praying for our children now.

"To speak sincerely with God with heartfelt prayers as we send our children off with the most exalted hopes and expectations for an educational experience that brings out the best in them."

Wishing everyone much success and that our prayers are accepted on high.