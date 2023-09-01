The IDF reports that a short while ago, IDF and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activity in the town of Aqabah. During the activity, the forces surrounded a wanted suspect’s building, and used shoulder-fired missiles and grenades. Furthermore, exchanges of fire between the soldiers and gunmen took place in the area, a hit was identified on one of the gunmen.

At the end of the searches in the building, two improvised explosive devices were located in a children’s room, and military equipment, a handgun and magazines were additionally located. Two wanted suspects were apprehended in the town of Aqabah.

In addition, in the towns of Beit Ummar, Wadi Siman, and in the city of Nablus, the forces apprehended seven wanted suspects.

During the counterterrorism activity in the town of Wadi Siman, the forces confiscated an M-16 rifle and ammunition.

Furthermore, during the counterterrorism activity in the city of Nablus, suspects fired and hurled rocks at the soldiers.

The suspects and weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing. No IDF injuries were reported.