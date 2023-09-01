Channel 12 News correspondent Amit Segal revealed this morning (Friday) that the organizers of an event for reservists from the IDF Intelligence Division to learn about judicial reform canceled the appearance of one of the members of the Corps at the Kohelet Policy Forum due to his support for changes in the justice system.

"This is pluralism in the Intelligence Corps: Reservists of the intelligence division of the IDF canceled the appearance of one of the participants, attorney Ariel Ehrlich from the Kohelet Forum, at a seminar of the opponents of the reform intended to study it. Ehrlich was also the lone supporter of the changes in the justice system against 4 opponents. Under pressure, the corps has canceled his appearance," Segal wrote on his X account.

He revealed the invitation to the event before and after Ehrlich's participation was canceled and noted that the organizers' explanation for the move was also unsatisfactory. "In response, the organizers said that this happened because of considerable pressure and due to a desire to 'deal with other issues', but as you will see, this is an excuse since no other issue was added."

"The pride of the Intelligence Corps since the failure of the Yom Kippur War has been the openness to a different opinions, and the fact that every corporal can disagree with the head of the Intelligence Corps. After 50 years, they returned to the tradition that no different opinion should be heard," Segal concluded.