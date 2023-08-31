IDF soldier Sergeant Maksym Molchanov, 20 years old, was killed on Thursday morning as a result of a ramming attack adjacent to the Maccabim Checkpoint.

Molchanov moved from Ukraine to the city of Herzliya. He was a combat soldier from the 282nd Brigade.



The soldier was promoted in rank from Corporal to Sergeant after his death.



His family has been notified.



"The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to his family and will continue to support them," the IDF wrote in a statement.

IDF Cheif of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the scene of the ramming attack at the Maccabim Checkpoint near Modiin, flanked by the commander of the Central Command, the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, and the commander of the Menashe Regional Brigade.

The Chief of the General Staff conducted an initial inquiry into the attack in which an IDF soldier was killed and three additional soldiers were injured. As part of the inquiry, the Chief of the General Staff was presented with initial conclusions from the attack and the assessments of the troops for countermeasures and defense in the area.

The Chief of the General Staff referred to the operational situation following the recent attacks and said, "We are increasing countermeasures in Judea and Samaria, and we will draw conclusions immediately from the initial inquiry."

The investigation found that the terrorist, a 40-year-old Palestinian Arab who held an Israeli work permit, entered Israeli territory on foot in the morning. He used a vehicle that was not his, drove eastbound on Route 443, and made a U-turn near the Maccabiim Checkpoint.

The terrorist rammed three young Israelis and a Palestinian teenager and continued driving for several minutes. While driving, he hit an Israeli car, injuring two passengers lightly. After about 6 KM, while trying to commit a second attack, he turned the vehicle toward the Hashmonaim Checkpoint. He was eliminated by four Crossings Authority security guards.