Former Member of Knesset Moshe Feiglin joined the campaign that has been intensifying efforts for justice for Amiram Ben Uliel.

Feiglin said on Monday that the demand for Amiram's transfer from solitary confinement to the religious wing is justified and that everyone should unanimously support this demand. .

"I have been following the story of Amiram's horrendous abuse by the justice system," said Feiglin. "He certainly never received a fair trial, and until he has a fair trial, he is presumed innocent. But not only that - they put him in four prisons, which is a crime multiplied by four. They are keeping him in conditions designed to simply break his spirit and lead to his death. They don't put the more vicious Arab terrorists in such conditions."

"The demand to move Amiram to a Torah wing where he can at least sit with Jews and study Torah, and live as a human being and not as an animal in a cage and a dungeon, is a basic humane demand.

"There is no reason in the world to keep Amiram in isolation in such a dungeon. The demand to move him to the Torah wing is a just demand and we should stand behind it in full force."