A 65-year-old man was killed in a fire which broke out in a caravan on Hanesharim Street in the northern city of Tzfat. A man in his 20s suffered severe injuries in the fire.

Magen David Adom (MDA) evacuated the injured man to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, unconscious and on a respirator. The man suffered second-degree burns, as well as smoke inhalation.

An investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the fire.

MDA paramedics Igor Karsani and Shimon Bismuth said, "This was a very difficult event. We saw the caravan going up in flames and being completely burnt. At first a man in his 20s was evacuated out to us, with serious burns on his limbs, and after having inhaled a large amount of smoke. We provided him with lifesaving medical aid, we sedated and respirated him, and evacuated him urgently to an MDA helicopter that had landed nearby and which evacuated him to the hospital in serious condition."

"When it was possible to go inside, we found in the caravan a man of about 65, unconscious and suffering burns. He had no signs of life and we had no choice but to declare his death."