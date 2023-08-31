Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Wednesday condemned an air strike on the international airport of the Syrian city of Aleppo, which was attributed to Israel, and threatened retaliation.

Amir-Abdollahian made the comments during a news conference in the Syrian capital, Damascus, where he was beginning a two-day visit, according to The Associated Press.

On Monday, Syria blamed Israel for an air strike which damaged Aleppo’s airport, putting the runway out of service. The airport resumed operations on Tuesday night.

The Aleppo airport has several times been targeted by strikes blamed on Israel, most recently this past May.

A strike on the airport last September resulted in the closure of the airport for several days.

“The criminal practices by the Zionist entity in the region will not remain without retaliation,” Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday, according to AP.

Regional intelligence sources said an Iranian arms depot was hit in Monday’s strike.

Syria has blamed Israel for a string of air strikes on its soil in recent years. Israel, for the most part, has not commented on the attacks.